Black Swift Group LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,621,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.
Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of ET opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
