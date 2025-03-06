IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,412,600 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 1,859,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days.
IsoEnergy Price Performance
Shares of IsoEnergy stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 129,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.30.
About IsoEnergy
