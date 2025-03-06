IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,412,600 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 1,859,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

Shares of IsoEnergy stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 129,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

About IsoEnergy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.