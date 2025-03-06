Aergo Price Down 16.7% This Week (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $34.81 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo coin can now be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000914 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,461.06 or 0.99626965 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,629.03 or 0.98710633 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Aergo Coin Profile
Aergo’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,499,996 coins. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io.
Buying and Selling Aergo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Aergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.