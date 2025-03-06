Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Lombard Staked BTC has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Lombard Staked BTC token can now be purchased for $90,765.22 or 0.99961945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lombard Staked BTC has a market cap of $938.87 million and $1.11 million worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lombard Staked BTC alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90,461.06 or 0.99626965 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,629.03 or 0.98710633 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Profile

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 20,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. Lombard Staked BTC’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official website is www.lombard.finance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance.

Buying and Selling Lombard Staked BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 20,455.46198151. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 91,614.34169911 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $862,048.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lombard Staked BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lombard Staked BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lombard Staked BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lombard Staked BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.