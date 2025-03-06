Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $72.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 6.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $72,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Increases Dividend

Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

