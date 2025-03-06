Ethos Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 265.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 100,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 67,441 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 53,247 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

