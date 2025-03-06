Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,646.62.

AZO opened at $3,569.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,351.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,223.79. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,570.50. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

