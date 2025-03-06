Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,583 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $39,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $226.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

