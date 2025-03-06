JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target to $15.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMPO. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ:CMPO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 940,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $154,817.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 821,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,222,472.38. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregoire Maes sold 55,137 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $904,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,496,947.60. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 659,376 shares of company stock worth $10,429,021 and sold 166,319 shares worth $2,686,288. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,579,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,198,000 after acquiring an additional 734,202 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,856,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after buying an additional 59,416 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,278,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after buying an additional 169,067 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $27,387,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

