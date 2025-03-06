Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ) Insider Acquires A$15,000.00 in Stock

Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Boyd purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($9,493.67).

Stellar Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 43.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Stellar Resources Company Profile

Stellar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for tin, lithium, gold, base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Heemskirk Tin project located in northeast Tasmania. Stellar Resources Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

