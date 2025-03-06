Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR) Insider Philip Crutchfield Acquires 431,761 Shares

Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR – Get Free Report) insider Philip Crutchfield acquired 431,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,168.55 ($63,397.82).

Encounter Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $127.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 9.16.

Encounter Resources Company Profile

Encounter Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration, and project generation and development activities in Australia. It explores for zinc, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits, as well as rare earths and lithium. The company holds interests in the Lamil and Yeneena projects located in the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

