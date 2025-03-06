Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.20 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Johnson Service Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

Shares of LON JSG traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 145 ($1.87). The company had a trading volume of 810,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. Johnson Service Group has a twelve month low of GBX 117.20 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £601.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

