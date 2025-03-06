Greggs (LON:GRG) Posts Earnings Results

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 150.70 ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Greggs had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 7.13%.

Greggs Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON:GRG traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,773 ($22.85). 1,138,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,242.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,670.65. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 1,755 ($22.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,250 ($41.89). The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19.

Insider Activity at Greggs

In other news, insider Nigel Mills purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,149 ($27.70) per share, for a total transaction of £19,878.25 ($25,622.91). 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,400 shops nationwide and approximately 32,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

