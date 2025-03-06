Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 412.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 131,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of F stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

