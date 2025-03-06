Best Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 3rd

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of companies that create, publish, or distribute video games and related content, including hardware and digital products. Their performance often reflects consumer trends, technological advancements, and overall market conditions within the gaming industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,059,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,490,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $122.92. 5,310,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,122. Target has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average of $142.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $211.87. 713,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,217. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $218.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average of $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $150.00. 404,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,467. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.30 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $86.64. 527,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,639. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $212.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Recommended Stories