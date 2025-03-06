ITV (LON:ITV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ITV had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 12.11%.

ITV Price Performance

ITV stock traded up GBX 5.65 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.25 ($0.97). The stock had a trading volume of 6,015,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,599,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.57. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 61.29 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 89 ($1.15).

Get ITV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 114 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.