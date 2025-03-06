Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,307,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 601,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Sienna Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Resources
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 2 Oversold Stocks With Major Reasons to Rebound
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Robinhood’s Rally: Is Global Expansion the Next Big Catalyst?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Eli Lilly Pours $27B Into U.S. Growth—What It Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.