Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Spire Healthcare Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%.
Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Shares of SPI traded down GBX 39.50 ($0.51) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 185 ($2.38). 5,805,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 169 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 270.50 ($3.49). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.72. The company has a market capitalization of £742.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spire Healthcare Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks Primed for Compounding Wealth This Decade
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.