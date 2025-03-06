Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Spire Healthcare Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPI traded down GBX 39.50 ($0.51) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 185 ($2.38). 5,805,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 169 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 270.50 ($3.49). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.72. The company has a market capitalization of £742.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.