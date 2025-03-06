Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Stock Price Up 42.9% – Here’s What Happened

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 212,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 82,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

Transition Metals Company Profile

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

See Also

