GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 114,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $586.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $622.48 and a 200 day moving average of $607.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

