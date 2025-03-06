795,919 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 795,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 21,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $586.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $622.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

