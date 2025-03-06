Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 23,432 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $399.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.08. The company has a market capitalization of $387.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

