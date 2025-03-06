Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,497 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,304.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 562,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,343,000 after purchasing an additional 538,514 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,306,000 after purchasing an additional 264,209 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,137,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 222,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

