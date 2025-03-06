Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,600,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 152,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. 5,766,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,187,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.81. NIO has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 5,388.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296,601 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,879,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 589,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,209,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 538,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Macquarie lowered NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

