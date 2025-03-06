Rep. Virginia Foxx Purchases Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). In a filing disclosed on March 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alliance Resource Partners stock on February 14th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 2/19/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) on 12/6/2024.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.09. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 208,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 58,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,144,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLP. Singular Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alliance Resource Partners

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.