Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2025

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.400-11.400 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF opened at $87.43 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $79.77 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.