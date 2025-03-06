Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.400-11.400 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

ANF opened at $87.43 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $79.77 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

