MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MOGU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. MOGU has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

