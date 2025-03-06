MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MOGU Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MOGU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. MOGU has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.58.
MOGU Company Profile
