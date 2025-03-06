Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 572 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $216.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.02 and its 200 day moving average is $226.61. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.