Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires 712,922 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 231.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,922 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $23,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 182,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 123,865 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 133,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 87,413 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

