Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

AFLYY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 148,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFLYY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

