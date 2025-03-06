Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Lights Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Lights Acquisition by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,271,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition by 6,880.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 493,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 486,736 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Lights Acquisition by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 344,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 244,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GLAC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. Global Lights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Global Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

