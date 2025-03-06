Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Decreases By 22.7%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.67. 16,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,430. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 246.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

