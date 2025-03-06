Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Decreases By 22.7%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.67. 16,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,430. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
