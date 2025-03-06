Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 5.94%.
Sekisui House Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. 39,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sekisui House has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.69.
Sekisui House Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sekisui House
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks Primed for Compounding Wealth This Decade
Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.