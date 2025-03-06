Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 5.94%.

Sekisui House Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. 39,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sekisui House has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

