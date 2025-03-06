Creditcoin Price Tops $0.71 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $306.14 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 429,416,053 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

