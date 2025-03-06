Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 58,334 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $138,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $580,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $460.71 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.