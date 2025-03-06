M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,856 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $24,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $226.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $182.98 and a 1 year high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

