Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 417,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,579,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $157.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

