Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $259.86 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,858,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $259,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,581 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $72,672,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 22,199.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 262,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,761,000 after acquiring an additional 261,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 215,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.65 and a 200-day moving average of $161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

