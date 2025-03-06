SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Increased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 25.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $117,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $85.77 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

