Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 53,247 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,247 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.05 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

