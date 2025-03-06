Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 35.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.23. 855,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,491,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.90. Redfin has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $15.29.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $137,850.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,053.04. This represents a 18.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

