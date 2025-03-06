3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $179.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.13.

Get 3M alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Price Performance

MMM traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,914. The company has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $76.86 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $7,553,775.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,550,308.50. This trade represents a 21.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 6,743 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $1,010,438.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,564.70. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,194,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,717,503,000 after acquiring an additional 302,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,493,655,000 after purchasing an additional 280,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in 3M by 88.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after buying an additional 755,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,410,000 after buying an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.