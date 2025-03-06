SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,227 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1,239.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,792,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $937,081,000 after buying an additional 541,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $454,477,000 after acquiring an additional 318,416 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,844,000 after acquiring an additional 405,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,447,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $92.43 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

