Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,084,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

