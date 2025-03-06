Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

