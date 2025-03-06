Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Ariston Services Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $231.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

