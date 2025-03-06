Opulen Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $551.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.