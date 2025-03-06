SP Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 149.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 224.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

