Opulen Financial Group LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Ariston Services Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
VB stock opened at $231.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.44.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
