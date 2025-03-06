Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 7,520 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 896.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $191.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

